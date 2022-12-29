Michelle Obama: I 'Couldn't Stand' Barack for 10 Years of Marriage

Former first lady Michelle Obama admitted that she "couldn't stand" ex-President Barack Obama for nearly 10 years when the couple's two daughters were young.

Michelle Obama appeared on Revolt TV and discussed her 30-year marriage, as well as being a parent.

"We don't talk about how much work is required and how hard it is even when you are madly in love with the person, even when everything works out right," Michelle Obama said during a round table posted earlier this month.

"People think I'm being catty by saying this: it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband. And guess when it happened? When those kids were little."

Barack Obama was 47 when he became president; Michelle Obama was 45, and daughters Malia and Sasha Obama were 10 and 7, respectively.

"Little kids, they're terrorists," Michelle Obama said. "They have demands. They don't talk. They're poor communicators. They cry all the time.

"They're irrational. They're needy. And you love them more than anything. And so you can't blame them, right? ... So you turn that ire on each other."

The former first lady said it was difficult to see her husband going to the gym or playing golf while she was trying to balance a career while also being at home to perform such duties as changing diapers.

"And for 10 years while we're trying to build our careers and, you know, worrying about school and who's doing what and what, I was like, 'Ugh, this isn't even,'" she told her fellow round-table members "And guess what? Marriage isn't 50/50, ever, ever.

"There are times I'm 70, he's 30. There are times he's 60, 40, but guess what: 10 years — we've been married 30. I would take 10 bad years over 30 — it's just how you look at it. And people give up ... 'five years; I can't take it.'"

Michelle Obama said that the key to navigating the highs and lows of a relationship is knowing and respecting your mate.

"Do you like him? I mean you could be mad at him but do you still look at him and go 'I'm not happy with you, but I respect you,'" she said. "'I don't agree with you but you're still a kind, smart person.'"

The former first lady has been promoting her latest book, "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times," which was published in November.

The Obamas have earned millions from book deals and appearances, and their net worth is estimated to be at least $70 million.

A production deal with Netflix earned them an estimated $50 million, the New York Post reported.