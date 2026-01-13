WATCH TV LIVE

Michael Reagan Memorial Service Wednesday

Tuesday, 13 January 2026 05:56 PM EST

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of the late President Ronald Reagan, will be remembered at a service Wednesday.

Reagan passed away of natural causes on Jan. 4 at the age of 80.

His passing drew national attention. Reagan had been a bestselling author, nationally syndicated radio host, and popular television commentator.

At the time of his passing, Reagan was a Newsmax television analyst and columnist.

Details on Funeral Service:

10 a.m. PT
Wednesday, Jan. 14
St. Mel Catholic Church
20870 Ventura Boulevard
Los Angeles, California

The public is welcome to attend the memorial service.

Eulogies are expected by Andrew Coffin of the Reagan Ranch, SiriusXM radio host David Webb, and Newsmax White House correspondent John Gizzi.

Newsmax will be covering the service live beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


