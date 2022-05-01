McCaul Warns Next Week is 'Pivotal' In Russia's War in Ukraine

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, on Sunday asserted the next few weeks will be “pivotal” in Russia’s war in Ukraine.

In an interview on ABC News’ “This Week,” McCaul said Ukraine can win the war — and the United States must help with a proposed $33 billion aid package.

“The next two to three weeks are going to be very pivotal and very decisive in this war,” he said. “And I don’t think we have a lot of time to waste in Congress. I wish we had this a little bit sooner, but we have it now.”

McCaul said if he were House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for a day, “I’d call Congress back into session.”

“Every day we don’t send them more weapons is a day where more people will be killed and a day where they could lose this war,” he said.

“I think they can win it. But we have to give them the tools to do it,” he asserted.

“I do think the fighting spirit and the morale of the Ukrainians is far superior to the morale of the Russian soldier right now,” he added.

According to McCaul, any nuclear weapon use by Russia in Ukraine would be a “red line” warning, “we would have to react in kind.”

“The short-range tactical nukes… we discussed that one with NATO when I was there,” he said.

“They brought the Butcher of Syria into flight… the second phase of this war,” he continued. “He’s a very frightening man. He dropped barrel-busting bombs in Syria on civilians and chemical weapons… in Syria to kill civilians. What would happen if a chemical weapon was dropped in Ukraine and/or a short-range tactical nuke?

“The question there is 'would the world idly sit back and watch that happen without doing anything?'”

McCaul said he found such a posture “hard to believe.”

“When I talk to the Secretary General of NATO, their job is really to defend NATO,” he said.

“But in my judgment, that’s beyond the pale,” he said of nuclear weapons’ use. “That crosses a redline. And I think if that happens, we would have to respond in kind.”