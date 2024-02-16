Rep. McCaul: Speaker in Catch-22 on Ukraine Aid Vote

House Foreign Affairs Chair Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said he believes a Ukraine aid package will eventually pass in the chamber perhaps in spite of House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who may lose out no matter what he does.

McCaul made the comments during a breakfast hosted by The Christian Science Monitor in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

The Senate earlier this week passed a $95.3 billion aid package — without any southern border measures — that Johnson has vowed not to bring for a floor vote in the House, at least in its current form.

However, McCaul said that Johnson will either have to eventually bring it to the floor and face being ousted by the conservative wing or have the bill make it to a vote anyway through a discharge petition and watch his power evaporate. A discharge vote could happen if a majority of House lawmakers sign the petition to release it for a vote.

"I think that's going to be a difficult choice for him; because if they're threatening a motion to vacate, it's a tough decision," McCaul said, according to The Hill.

"I don't see any way of getting out of Israel, Indo Pacific, and eventually Ukraine coming to the floor. He's either going to have to do it — put it on the floor himself — or it's going to be by virtue of a discharge petition, which is a complete evisceration of his power, because it basically says we're going to do this without the speaker being in charge," McCaul added.

McCaul criticized members of the House who "can't be persuaded" because of the "brainwashing" that persists of choosing "between our southern border and Ukraine."

"I think we're a great nation, and we can do both," McCaul said. "I live in Texas. But I think we have to explain to the American people why Ukraine is a national security interest: It directly impacts China and has an impact on our adversaries."

Regardless, McCaul sees the foreign aid package passing by April.

"At the end of the day, I do think a majority in the House will pass this," he said, the Monitor reported.