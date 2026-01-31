Docuseries Reveals Jackson's Thoughts on Children

Previously unheard audio recordings of Michael Jackson speaking about children and his personal feelings toward them will be featured in an upcoming television docuseries.

In the recordings, the late pop star describes what he calls his "intimate" thoughts about children, including a statement that he could not live without them being close to him, the New York Post reported Saturday.

"If you told me right now...Michael, you could never see another child…I would kill myself," Jackson says in one excerpt.

In another segment, Jackson says, "Kids end up falling in love with my personality — sometimes it gets me into trouble."

The recordings are included in a new four-part Channel 4 series titled "The Trial," produced by UK-based Wonderhood Studios, which secured the tapes.

The series is scheduled to air next week and centers on the events leading to Jackson’s 2005 criminal trial involving his friendship with Gavin Arvizo, a cancer survivor who later accused him of sexual abuse.

The series also includes previously unseen footage showing Jackson spending time with Arvizo at Neverland Ranch, including picnics on the property.

Jackson had publicly acknowledged sharing his bed with children.

Jackson was acquitted in 2005 on all 14 charges, which included counts related to child molestation and allegations he provided alcohol to a minor.

An unnamed source who said they heard the recordings described the material as "unusual and eerie," adding that hearing Jackson discuss children "raises many questions about his mental health, mindset, and, sadly, intentions."

Executive producer Tom Anstiss said the recordings provide a "rare and privileged window" into Jackson’s state of mind and are "emotionally raw."

At times, Anstiss said, "You can hear Michael is close to tears."