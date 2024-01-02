Michael Cohen Loses Appeal of Lawsuit Against Trump

Michael Cohen, who had claimed Donald Trump used his presidential powers to retaliate against Cohen for promoting a tell-all book, has lost his appeal to revive his lawsuit against the former president.

Cohen, once Trump’s lawyer, had sued Trump, former Attorney General Bill Barr, and other Justice Department officials for allegedly violating his constitutional rights.

He was jailed in 2019 after pleading guilty to campaign finance violations, tax evasion, and lying to Congress. While behind bars, he began writing the tell-all book detailing his experiences with Trump, The Hill noted.

Cohen was released in May 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic spread. But he was later imprisoned again over a dispute about whether he could speak to the media about his upcoming book.

A lower court judge had ruled against Cohen and that verdict was upheld by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Trump attorney Alina Habba argued at a hearing last month that Cohen had not provided any evidence of Trump’s direct involvement in the move to send Cohen back to prison, CNN noted.

“The complaint itself does not have facts that Trump did it. It’s a Michael Cohen assumption,” she said.

After the appeals court ruling, Habba in a statement, said: "We are very pleased with today's ruling. Mr. Cohen's lawsuit was doomed from its inception. We will continue to fight against any frivolous suits aimed at our client."

The Hill said Cohen’s book, “Disloyal: A Memoir,” debuted at No. 1 on the Amazon bestseller list upon its release.