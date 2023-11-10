Trump: Mexico Likely Won't Be Around if WWIII Happens

Mexico will no longer be around if World War III happens, former President Donald Trump said Thursday during an appearance on Univision.

"You could end up in World War III," Trump told Univision host Enrique Acevedo. "And if World War III happens, probably Mexico will no longer be around — because the power of nuclear weapons are so big. If they hit us, you're gonna be wiped out too. That's how bad it is."

Trump also indicated that if he's elected in 2024, he may use the federal government to punish his critics.

"If I happen to be president and I see somebody who's doing well and beating me very badly, I say, go down and indict them," Trump told the Spanish language network.

'They'd be out of business. They'd be out of the election."