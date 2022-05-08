×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mexico | cuba | andres manuel lopez obrador | joe biden

Mexico President Says No Country Should Be Excluded From Americas Summit

Mexico President Says No Country Should Be Excluded From Americas Summit
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks at the Palacio Nacional in Mexico City. (Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images)

Sunday, 08 May 2022 08:55 PM

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday during a visit to Cuba that he will emphasize to his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden that no country should be left out of the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles in June.

"Nobody should exclude anyone," Lopez Obrador said at a public event.

The U.S. government has stated that Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government were unlikely to be invited because the summit is meant to showcase democracy in the hemisphere.

Lopez Obrador in his remarks in Cuba's capital also said he would keep pushing for the United States to lift its decades-old embargo against Cuba.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday during a visit to Cuba that he will emphasize to his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden that no country should be left out of the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles in June.
mexico, cuba, andres manuel lopez obrador, joe biden
109
2022-55-08
Sunday, 08 May 2022 08:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved