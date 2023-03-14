×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mexico | andrés manuel lópez obrador | crime | state department | u.s. | safe | travel advisory

Mexican President Says Mexico 'Safer' Than US

By    |   Tuesday, 14 March 2023 12:20 PM EDT

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador this week criticized the U.S. for issuing travel advisories for Mexico, saying that the country "is safer than the United States."

The U.S. State Department last year issued a travel advisory that stated in part: "Violent crime — such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery — is widespread and common in Mexico."

More recently, authorities in Texas issued a statement warning that "Drug cartel violence and other criminal activity represent a significant safety threat to anyone who crosses into Mexico right now."

In his morning press briefing on Monday, Obrador criticized these advisories as an overreaction following the kidnapping of a group of Americans a few weeks ago.

"Mexico is safer than the United States. There is no issue with traveling safely through Mexico. That's something the U.S. citizens also know, just like our fellow Mexicans that live in the U.S.," Obrador said.

"U.S. government alerts say that it's safe to only travel [in the states of] Campeche and Yucatan," he continued. "If that were the case, so many Americans wouldn't be coming in to live in Mexico City and the rest of the country. In the past few years is when more Americans have come to live in Mexico. So, what's happening? Why the paranoia?"

He also said that there is "a campaign against Mexico from conservative U.S. politicians that don't want this country to keep developing for the good of the Mexican people."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador this week criticized the U.S. for issuing travel advisories for Mexico, saying that the country "is safer than the United States.
mexico, andrés manuel lópez obrador, crime, state department, u.s., safe, travel advisory
239
2023-20-14
Tuesday, 14 March 2023 12:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved