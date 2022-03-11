×
Tags: Russia | Ukraine | meta | hate speech | rules

Meta Exec Clegg: Rule Changes on Hate Speech Apply Only to Ukraine

Friday, 11 March 2022 02:24 PM

Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc.'s head of global affairs Nick Clegg said the company's changes on speech in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine will apply only in Ukraine .

He said in a statement on Friday that the policies were "focused on protecting people's rights to speech as an expression of self-defense in reaction to a military invasion of their country."

He said the company had "no quarrel with the Russian people" and there was not a change on hate speech "as far as the Russian people are concerned." He said the changes were temporary and the situation would be kept under review.

Newsfront
105
Friday, 11 March 2022 02:24 PM
