DOJ Confirms 'New Evidence' in Review of FBI Agents in Nassar Probe

The Justice Department (DOJ) has "new evidence" in its review of the decision not to prosecute two former FBI officials who were accused of botching the probe into former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed the news Wednesday during an oversight hearing before the Senate, CNN reported.

However, after Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said earlier this month that the DOJ had "new information that has come to light" in its review of the matter, Garland did not give the legislators any further details, only providing the Senate Judiciary Committee with a similar statement that "new evidence has come to light and that is cause for review of the matters that you're discussing."

Last month, Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, and former NCAA gymnast Maggie Nichols testified before a Senate committee about the FBI's mishandling of the probe into allegations of sexual abuse against Nassar, who is serving a 40-to-174-year state prison sentence after pleading guilty, the Washington Examiner reported.

Biles stated at the Senate testimony that "we suffered and continue to suffer because no one at the FBI, USAG, or the USOPC did what was necessary to protect us. We have been failed, and we deserve answers. Nassar is where he belongs, but those who enabled deserve to be held accountable."

Referring to that testimony last month, Garland on Wednesday told the Senate committee that "heart-wrenching is not even strong enough as a description of what happened to those gymnasts and to the testimony they gave," the Examiner reported.

The FBI had received reports of allegations of sexual abuse against Nassar from both gymnasts and the USA Gymnastics organization in 2015 and 2016, according to CNN.

In 2018, a probe was launched into the FBI's handling of the case, with the Justice Department inspector general report stating that the agents violated the FBI's policies by issuing false statements and failing to document complaints by the accusers in a proper manner.

However, although one agent was fired and the other resigned, there weren no prosecutions against them.