Memphis Mayor Avoids Kidnapping; Man Arrested

Police this week arrested a man accused of stalking and attempting to kidnap Memphis, Tennessee, Mayor Paul Young at his home, CBS News reports.

The Memphis Police Department announced in a press release that Trenton Abston, 25, was arrested after scaling a wall in Young's neighborhood and approaching the mayor's house, where he was caught on a doorbell camera.

"Young looked at his Ring doorbell video and observed the unknown male wearing a hoodie and gloves standing at the door," a police report obtained by a CNN affiliate reads.

Abston was arrested by police, who found a Taser, rope, gloves, and duct tape in his car. He has been charged with attempted kidnapping, aggravated criminal trespass, and stalking. Abston reportedly told police that he wanted to confront the mayor about crime in the city and looked up his address before going to his house on Wednesday.

"We understand the concerns raised by this incident and want to reassure the public that the Memphis Police Department remains fully committed to the safety of all residents, including our city's elected officials," a statement from police reads. "We take any potential threat seriously and will continue to act swiftly and thoroughly."

In a social media post, Young wrote: "In today's climate, especially after the tragic events in Minnesota and the threats my wife and I often receive online, none of us can be too careful."

He added, "The link between angry online rhetoric and real-life violence is becoming undeniable."

The arrest comes less than a week after Democratic Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were fatally shot and Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were wounded.