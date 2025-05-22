Melania Releases Audiobook Exclusively Via AI of Her Voice

Melania Trump's 2024 self-titled memoir "Melania" has been released in an audiobook using groundbreaking artificial intelligence technology from ElevenLabs' replicating her voice through AI.

"I am proud to be at the forefront of publishing's new frontier – the intersection of artificial intelligence technology and audio," she wrote in a statement. "ElevenLabs developed an AI-generated replica of my voice under my strict supervision, which will establish an unforgettable connection with my personal story, in multiple languages for listeners worldwide."

The 7-hour English language version of "Melania: The Audiobook" is available exclusively on MelaniaTrump.com.

"We're excited that Melania Trump trusted our technology to power this first-of-its-kind audiobook project," ElevenLabs CEO Mati Staniszewski said.

"We look forward to helping bring this book to the public in many other languages, in Mrs. Trump's own voice, soon."

Multiple language versions including Spanish, Hindi, and Portuguese will be available this fall.

ElevenLabs is an AI audio research and technology company, building products for enterprises, developers, and creators.