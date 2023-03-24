Meadows, Trump Aides Ordered to Testify in Jan. 6 Probe

Mark Meadows and other former top aides to former President Donald Trump were ordered to testify before a federal grand jury investigating Trump's actions leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to ABC News.

In ordering the testimony, federal Judge Beryl Howell rejected Trump's claim of executive privilege.

Meadows, who served as Trump's chief of staff, and the other former aides were subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith for testimony related to the investigation, ABC News reported. Aides include Trump's former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, his former national security adviser Robert O'Brien, former top aide Stephen Miller, and former deputy chief of staff and social media director Dan Scavino.

The judge's sealed order also named former Trump aides Nick Luna and John McEntee, along with former top DHS official Ken Cuccinelli, sources said.

ABC News noted that Trump is likely to appeal the ruling. A spokesperson for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meadows did not respond to ABC's request for comment, nor did an attorney presenting him. Scavino, Ratcliffe, O'Brien, Miller, Luna, McEntee, and Cuccinelli did comment.

Politico reported that attorneys for Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence were in federal court Thursday to fight efforts by Smith to subpoena Pence as part of the investigation.