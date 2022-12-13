Drs. McCullough, Malone Return to Twitter

Drs. Robert Malone and Peter McCullough, whose Twitter accounts were suspended by the social media platform's previous regime, are able to post again.

Malone, an mRNA vaccine researcher, and McCullough, a cardiologist, had been banned over Twitter's previous policy regarding COVID-19 misinformation.

"I'm back ... Welcome to Fifth Gen (Information) Warfare The battleground is consensus of the swarm and your own mind. Please share my substack from today," Malone tweeted Monday night with a link to his Substack blog.

McCullough returned to Twitter on Tuesday morning.

"Alright everyone, I am back on Twitter!" McCullough tweeted. "Let's see my verification and completely uncensored, no unfollow programs, no bots assigned to me, and absolutely no shadow-banning. Let the world hear the medical truth (98% want it) on the pandemic and more! @elonmusk."

McCullough was busy upon his return to the platform.

"In the months leading up to my Twitter arrest I operated under strict rules: 1) no V-words, 2) no hashtags, 3) no tagging, 4) no links. Tweeted in code with original pictures and videos. Lets see what happens now and if @elonmusk will allow completely uncensored discourse," he tweeted.

McCullough also said he started a Substack blog and newsletter with bestselling true-crime author John Leake, wrote on America Out Loud, built up his GETTR account, started a Truth Social account and maintained a Telegram presence.

McCullough, though, said he will not be posting "original content" on Facebook.

"Heavy censorship at Twitter was similar at Facebook where I was punched out and lost the account altogether. Since Facebook has not reformed I will not post original content and my only reflexively post from IG or Substack. Here is my new FB," McCullough tweeted.

"My audience grew substantially on America Out Loud the McCullough Report, covered the Twitter fiasco and story of how the US Govt used Twitter as a state actor and shaped false narratives to mislead the public. Every day we broke the news without censor," McCullough tweeted.

Billionaire Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion was finalized in October.

It was reported Monday that Musk had dissolved Twitter's Trust and Safety Council, the advisory group of nearly 100 independent civil, human rights and other organizations that the company formed in 2016 to address hate speech, child exploitation, suicide, self-harm, and other problems on the platform.