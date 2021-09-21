Mark McCloskey, Wife Could Face Suspension of Law Licenses After Firearms Incident

Mark McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, the St. Louis couple who brandished firearms at Black Lives Matter protesters last year, are both facing the possible suspension of their law licenses, multiple news outlets are reporting.

Mark McCloskey pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault June 17. His wife pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment, also a misdemeanor, Reuters had noted. Both are personal injury lawyers.

Missouri GOP Gov. Mike Parson granted pardons to both of them in August.

The two were seen on video shouting at apparently unarmed protesters to keep off their property June 28, 2020. Patricia McCloskey pointed a handgun at the protesters and her husband held a semi-automatic weapon.

Now, Alan Pratzel, the state Supreme Court’s chief disciplinary officer, has filed court papers to have the couple’s law licenses suspended.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Pratzel maintained the two "admitted committing a criminal act that shows indifference to public safety and involved moral turpitude."

"When (McCloskey) pled guilty, he admitted the purposeful criminal conduct of placing others in apprehension of physical harm by waving his automatic rifle in their direction," Pratzel wrote.

"Finally, by pleading guilty, (McCloskey) admitted that his purposeful conduct was not justified," the request to the state Supreme Court noted.

In the court documents, according to Fox News, Pratzel also claimed, "In Missouri, a pardon obliterates a person's conviction, but the person's guilt remains."

Mark McCloskey announced his campaign for the U.S. Senate in May.

"God came knocking on my door disguised as an angry mob," he told Fox News. "It really did wake me up."

McCloskey noted he’s been a Republican, but not politically active in the past.

He is a candidate in the race to fill the seat of retiring Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., who is not running for reelection when his term expires in 2022.