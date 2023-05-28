×
Tags: mccarthy | biden | debt limit | deal

Cruz: McCarthy's Right; Not 1 Thing for Dems, but $4T Things

By    |   Sunday, 28 May 2023 08:48 PM EDT

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, criticized House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for saying there's not "one thing" for Democrats in the deal struck during weekend negotiations with the White House, stating "there are $4 trillion things."

"He's right," Cruz tweeted alongside a video of McCarthy on Fox News. "There's not 'one thing' for Dems. There are $4 trillion things — a blank check — for Democrats. Plus 87,000 things: new IRS agents to harass Americans. All in exchange for eliminating virtually ALL of the House's spending cuts."

Appearing Sunday on Fox News after negations with the White House, McCarthy said, "Right now, the Democrats are very upset. The one thing [House Minority Leader] Hakeem [Jeffries] told me, there is nothing in the bill for them — there is not one thing in the bill for Democrats."

McCarthy's words were echoed by a number of media publications and congressional Democrats who described the deal as bipartisan. In a "news analysis," The New York Times suggested Democrats may have given away "too much."

But a tweet from Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy's press office indicates key demands from Republicans were given up in the deal, paving the way for increasing the debt limit from $1.5 trillion to $4 trillion.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
