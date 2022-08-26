×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mccain | libertarians | death | photo

Meghan McCain Slams N.H. Libertarian Party for Celebrating Dad's Death

meghan mccain cries at the casket of her father, sen. john mccain
Meghan McCain cries at the casket of her father, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., during a funeral on Aug. 29, 2018. (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 26 August 2022 02:03 PM EDT

Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., is calling out the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire for tweeting a photo of her crying over her father's flag-draped coffin with a caption reading: "Happy Holidays."

The tweet came on Thursday, exactly four years after John McCain died.

"This is the official twitter account of the state of New Hampshire's Libertarian political party," Meghan McCain tweeted. "I really fear for the future of the world and how we have come to treat each other - especially on social media. I hope no one ever does anything like this to any of you."

In another post, she said: "This photo is the most pain I've ever been in - physically, emotionally - worse than any moment of childbirth. I thought it was going to kill me. But I didn't and it made me the woman I am today. I'm made of steel. To anyone who feels like I did here, it passes, I truly promise."

And she tweeted: "How I survived the grief: God. Friends. Family. Intense therapy. Medication. I am not ashamed of feeling pain publicly. Today is the 4 year anniversary of my dads death and to anyone who is here or has been here - YOU ARE NOT ALONE. Reach out, ask for help, it will get better.."

And she also tweeted: "I'm just not going to be harassed for being sad at my dads casket or let anyone else feel ashamed of their pain. The world deserves better."

But the Libertarians refused to back down.

The party tweeted: "Wait until you see what we tweet when the Clintons finally kick the bucket."

In another tweet, it said: "If we don't dance on the graves of war criminals, who will?"

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., is calling out the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire for tweeting a photo of her crying over her father's flag-draped coffin with a caption reading: "Happy Holidays."
mccain, libertarians, death, photo
299
2022-03-26
Friday, 26 August 2022 02:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved