Mass. Gov. Baker: Some Hospitals to Delay Unnecessary Procedures

Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday signed an emergency declaration to delay nonessential procedures at some hospitals due to staffing and bed shortages.

The governor outlined in a press release that hospitals that do not have the capacity or staff for patients would have to delay nonessential procedures.

The release also comes under the guidance of the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association.

The order, which goes into effect Nov. 29, would delay procedures that are characterized as nonmedical emergencies or procedures that "will not result in adverse outcomes to the patient's health."

Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders says "the current strain on hospital capacity is due to longer than average hospital stays and significant workforce shortages, separate and apart from the challenges brought on by COVID."

"COVID hospitalizations in Massachusetts," she adds, "remain lower than almost every other state in the nation, but the challenges the healthcare system face remain, and this order will ensure hospitals can serve all residents, including those who require treatment for COVID-19."

The order will end at the behest of Baker and Sudders.