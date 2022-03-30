×
Tags: mask | mandates | school board | pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Judge Boots 5 School Board Members Over Mask Mandates

(Wellesenterprises/Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 30 March 2022 07:49 PM

Five school board members in Pennsylvania were ordered by a state judge to be immediately removed from office for voting to continue mask mandates amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parents filed a petition to remove the board members of the West Chester Area School District in February.

Parent Beth Ann Rosica, executive director of Back to School PA, a political action committee that supports reopening schools, made the argument that under the Pennsylvania school code, districts have no authority to require students to wear masks, according to Fox News.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court declared school mask mandates unconstitutional in December, but the West Chester Area School District kept the mask mandates in place for two more months, according to the report.

"The removal of the board members named in the petition was a 'procedural result' and does not address any of the allegations made in the complaint," Superintendent Robert Sokolowski wrote in a statement.

"Special counsel to the district is in the process of preparing a substantive response on behalf of those school board members named in the petition."

Judge William Mahon's ruling gave the district seven days to submit recommendations for replacement board members.

