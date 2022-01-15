Fauci Has $10.4 Million in Investments

While Dr. Anthony Fauci is asking the public to "follow the science," a group of others, including Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., is "following" Fauci’s "money" and investments.

According to financial documents released Friday by Marshall’s office, previously not released to the public in Freedom of Information requests, Dr. Fauci and his spouse have more than $10.4 million in investment accounts, including more than $2 million in "unrealized gains."

"Dr. Fauci lied to the American people. He is more concerned with being a media star and posing for the cover of magazines than he is being honest with the American people and holding China accountable for the COVID pandemic that has taken the lives of almost 850 thousand Americans," Marshall said in a press release Friday with a link to the documents.

"Just like he has misled the American people about sending taxpayers dollars to Wuhan, China to fund gain-of-function research, about masks, testing, and more, Dr. Fauci was completely dishonest about his financial disclosures being open to the public – it’s no wonder he is the least trusted bureaucrat in America. At the end of the day, Dr. Fauci must be held accountable to all Americans who have been suing and requesting for this information but don’t have the power of a Senate office to ask for it. For these reasons, I will be introducing the FAUCI Act so financial disclosures like these are made public and are easily accessible online to every American."

The documents show Fauci, the White House Chief Medical Advisor and Director of the NIAID, invested in a series of mutual funds covering both trust and retirement accounts held by him and his wife.

Fauci is one of the highest paid government officials with an annual salary of $434,000 per year, more than the $400,000 annual salary of the president, according to the FedralPay.org website.

According to a report in the New York Post, the couple also own holdings in the Pax Ellevate Global Women’s Leadership fund, which invests in companies that promote women to the upper ranks of the company, and the Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund, which invests in eastern Asia nations including China, but excluding Japan.

In addition to his salary, Fauci earned between $100,000 and $1 million in royalties from McGraw Hill, as well as approximately $14,000 for various appearances, the Post reported.

The documents released Friday came from the National Institutes of Health, which is Fauci’s direct employer.