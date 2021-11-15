McCloskeys Arrive in Kenosha to Support Rittenhouse as Trial Nears End

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who had faced gun charges after arming themselves against Black Lives Matter protesters near their home last year, are in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to support Kyle Rittenhouse as the jury nears its deliberations in his trial.

The McCloskeys were seen on Monday near the Kenosha County Courthouse as the jury heard closing arguments. Rittenhouse is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree intentional homicide and other offenses for shooting three men, two of whom died, in August 2020.

"We feel for Mr. Rittenhouse," Mark McCloskey told Fox News. "We feel he acted in self-defense.

"We think he's been politically prosecuted, as were we, and we're hoping that the jury find him not guilty on all counts and that he can go home a free man."

The McCloskeys pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge, and they were pardoned by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.

"A young man, he was doing the best he could to help his country and to save businesses up here in Kenosha, and as his reward, he's having the rest of his life threatened," McCloskey told Fox News.

Mark McCloskey, who is running for Senate in Missouri, said he is in Kenosha to show support for the 18-year-old, who was 17 at the time of the shootings. Rittenhouse's defense team asserts that Rittenhouse fired in self-defense.

"I'm not going to show up to the courthouse until the jury is out so that we don't get accused of interfering in any way of the results," he said.

Closing arguments concluded just before 7 p.m. Eastern time, and Judge Bruce Schroeder delivered the final jury instructions.