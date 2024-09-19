WATCH TV LIVE

N.C. GOP Gov. Candidate Being Pressed to Withdraw

By    |   Thursday, 19 September 2024 01:18 PM EDT

North Carolina GOP Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is being urged by staff members and members of the Trump campaign to drop out of the governor's race over a pending CNN story regarding alleged inflammatory statements made by Robinson on an online message board in 2009, reports the Carolina Journal.

The story is damning enough that Robinson, according to campaign staff, canceled all campaign events on Thursday so he could travel to appear on CNN live to explain himself.

"I spoke to Mark this morning and he was prepared to go on CNN and defend himself against the allegations," Jason Williams, a partner in Endgame Consulting, the agency handling Robinson's campaign, told Business North Carolina.

Williams called the CNN story a "hit piece" and said the comments allegedly made by Robinson on an online message board included: "some extremely racist comments about Martin Luther King, referred to himself as a Black Nazi and used antisemitic language referring to Jews."

Michael Lonergan, the communications director for Robinson's gubernatorial campaign, told the Carolina Journal, "Whomever your sources are here, it is complete fiction."

Thursday evening is the state deadline to withdraw from the race.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
