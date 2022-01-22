×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mark cuban | drugs | pharmacy | online | cheap

Mark Cuban's New Online Venture Offers Cheap Generic Drugs

Mark Cuban's New Online Venture Offers Cheap Generic Drugs
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

By    |   Saturday, 22 January 2022 06:16 PM

Mark Cuban last week launched an online pharmacy promising affordable prescription drugs by cutting out the middlemen.

"The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company is trying to reduce patient's drug costs by really any means necessary," the company's CEO Alex Oshmyansky said, according to The Dallas Morning News.

"In our online pharmacy, we've essentially found a category of drugs which are extremely expensive, not really because of the price from the manufacturer, but because of the price markups due to middlemen in the supply chain, primarily pharmaceutical wholesalers and pharmaceutical benefit managers."

In one instance, the drug Albendazole, listed for $6,565.28 at other retailers, can be bought instead at a generic version for $453.00 on Cuban's website.

The company, which is set up as a pharmaceutical wholesaler buying drugs directly from manufacturers, says it sells drugs at a flat 15% markup and a $3 pharmacist fee.

Oshmyansky adds that "our goal is not just to catch attention today, but to try to help people out every day, so hopefully we can keep the enthusiasm going."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Mark Cuban last week launched an online pharmacy promising affordable prescription drugs by cutting out the middlemen.
mark cuban, drugs, pharmacy, online, cheap
176
2022-16-22
Saturday, 22 January 2022 06:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved