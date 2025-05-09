Rep. Greene Announces She Won't Run for Senate

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., announced on Friday that she will not seek her party's nomination for Senate.

"I'm not running," Greene posted on X in a lengthy explanation of why she feels the Senate isn't a good fit for her style of politics. "Even with a few good Republicans in the Senate, nothing changes."

On Thursday, GOP Rep. Buddy Carter announced his candidacy for Senate, hoping to unseat Sen. Jon Ossoff, a Democrat. With Carter in and Greene out, Republicans in the state are likely breathing a sigh of relief that the seat remains in play.

On Monday, Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp announced that he would not run for Senate, thereby opening the field for Republicans. Although voters went for President Donald Trump by 2.2 percentage points in 2024, Georgia remains a purple state, with a GOP legislature but two Democrat senators. Some in the Republican Party were worried that Greene's aggressive style would turn off swing voters in the state.

Greene concluded her post by slighting both Ossoff and what she called "generic" members of her own party.

"So, Jon Ossoff, you can stop with the fundraising emails and campaign ads claiming I'm your opponent. I'm not running. Start trying to raise money off one of these other generic Republicans, though I expect your donations will drop. Good luck."