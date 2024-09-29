Le Pen Trial Could Sink French Presidential Hopes in '27

The trial against National Rally party leader Marine Le Pen in France begins Monday, the result of which could doom her 2027 presidential aspirations if she’s found guilty, Politico reported Sunday.

Le Pen, her party and 26 others — including members of the European Parliament — are facing allegations of embezzling Parliament funds to pad the work of assistants to conduct party business instead of European Union matters from 2004 to 2016, according to the report.

“The European Parliament’s lawyers believe that, in this case, the Parliament has suffered both financial and reputational damage,” the Parliament’s press service said in a statement to Politico.

Le Pen is facing 10 years in prison and a five-year ban on running for public office should she be found guilty. A ban would knock her out from running in the 2027 presidential election, a race for which she’s polling at 40% in the first round, according to Politico. Le Pen earned 23% in the 2022 election and subsequently lost the run-off to Emmanuel Macron.

Le Pen’s father, National Rally founder Jean-Marie Le Pen, is also on trial, though at 96 and declining health, will not attend the trial.

Should Marine Le Pen be found guilty, party succession would likely land with Jordan Bardella, the National Rally’s current president, who is not on trial.

“In politics, many can’t bear the thought of being replaced. For me, it’s a relief — not that I think I’ll be convicted,” Le Pen said earlier this year, adding that Bardella, 29, had the “status and confidence” to take over, according to the report.