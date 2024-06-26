WATCH TV LIVE

LA Council Saves Marilyn Monroe's Home From Demolition

A view of Marilyn Monroe's final home, a Spanish Colonial-style dwelling in Brentwood, Calif. (Mario Tama / Getty Images) 

Wednesday, 26 June 2024 06:08 PM EDT

The Los Angeles City Council unanimously voted Wednesday to designate actress Marilyn Monroe's former home as a historical landmark, preventing the house where the Hollywood legend died from demolition.

The decision comes after a months-long battle between the council and the owners of the home in the upscale Brentwood neighborhood. Next-door couple Roy Bank and Brinah Milstein bought the property in July 2023 for $8.35 million with plans to demolish the house to expand their estate, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The couple obtained a demolition permit soon after, but Councilmember Traci Park last year introduced a motion to protect the home by granting it landmark status, receiving approval from the Cultural Heritage Commission and the Planning and Land Use Management Committee, the Los Angeles Times reported.

"There's no other person or place in the city of Los Angeles as iconic as Marilyn Monroe and her Brentwood home," Park said before Wednesday's council vote. "To lose this piece of history, the only home that Monroe ever owned, would be a devastating blow for historic preservation."

Monroe bought the Spanish Colonial-style home in 1962 for $75,000. It was the only residence she ever owned before she died there six months later of an apparent drug overdose.

Bank and Milstein sued the city in May for acting unconstitutionally to preserve the house, according to the Los Angeles Times. A judge denied their injunction request to stop the historical designation, and a trial-setting conference for the pending lawsuit is set for Aug. 13, according to The New York Times.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


