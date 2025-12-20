NYC Police Probe Fatal Skateboard Beating of 76-Year-Old

Police in Manhattan are investigating the fatal beating of a 76-year-old woman found dead Friday night in her Lower East Side apartment, a case that raises renewed safety concerns for seniors living in federally subsidized housing, as no suspect is yet in custody.

New York City police are investigating what they describe as a violent and unexplained beating that left the woman, 76, dead in her Lower East Side apartment, authorities said Saturday.

Officers from the New York Police Department’s 5th Precinct responded Friday night to an apartment at Knickerbocker Village, a federally subsidized housing complex near Chinatown and the Lower East Side built in the 1930s, after the victim’s son discovered her body and called 911, police sources said.

The victim, identified by police as Zhu Hou, was found lying on the apartment floor with visible injuries. A bloodied skateboard was discovered near her body, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the case.

“There were no immediate arrests,” the sources said Saturday afternoon. Police believe a family member with a history of mental illness may be a person of interest, though no charges have been filed as of Saturday.

The Office of the New York City Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause of death, authorities said.

The NYPD is urging anyone with information about the case to contact the 5th Precinct.

The killing of a senior citizen in a residential setting comes amid ongoing public safety debates in New York City, where residents and local officials have increasingly raised concerns about violent crime.

Recent high-profile attacks on elderly New Yorkers, including fatal beatings and shoves in public or residential settings in past years, have fueled community calls for stronger policing and enhanced protection for vulnerable populations.

Knickerbocker Village, the scene of Friday’s crime, is part of a cluster of subsidized apartment complexes.

At this early stage of the investigation, police have not released further details about any suspect or motive beyond the law enforcement sources’ comment that a family member is under investigation.

Detectives are likely to interview neighbors and review security footage from the building’s common areas as part of the ongoing probe.

Authorities continue to seek public tips to help locate anyone with information related to the case.