×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: manchin | sinema | democrats | congress

Republicans Call for Manchin to Join Sinema, Leave Democrats

(Newsmax/"The Count")

By    |   Friday, 09 December 2022 09:29 PM EST

In the wake of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's shocking move to leave the Democratic Party, some Republicans are pushing for Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to follow suit.

Sinema, Arizona's first Democratic senator since Dennis DeConcini, revealed her decision to leave the party in an op-ed published by The Arizona Republic on Friday, citing the "political extremes and forged consensus" of partisan politics.

But with a narrow 51-49 majority for Democrats, a number of Republicans are advocating that Manchin make the jump as well. Such a move might flip the Senate's balance, barring that Sinema reneges on her plan to still caucus blue.

"If you look at the big issues (LGBT, immigration, economy, etc), ... Sinema is well to the left of the political center," noted Ben Kew, editor-at-large of El American. "The fact that she no longer identifies with the Democratic Party tells you everything you need to know about how radical it has become. Manchin next?"

Conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza floated a similar wish on Twitter: "Joe Manchin is next, except he should go the whole hog and become a Republican."

The West Virginia senator has been hounded by top Republicans numerous times in the past. Just last year, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told Fox News that he lobbied for Manchin to join the conference after he voted against the Build Back Better Act.

"No wonder why Joe Manchin is uncomfortable on the Democratic side. ... He would be a lot more comfortable on our side," the Kentucky Republican suggested, admitting that he doesn't "expect this to happen."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
In the wake of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's shocking move to leave the Democratic Party, some Republicans are pushing for Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to follow suit.
manchin, sinema, democrats, congress
260
2022-29-09
Friday, 09 December 2022 09:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved