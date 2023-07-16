Manchin's Third-Party Event Stokes Dems' Fear

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., may run as a third-party presidential candidate, causing concern among Democrats that his doing so may harm President Joe Biden's bid, The Hill reported.

On Monday, Manchin will headline an event in New Hampshire for the centrist No Labels organization, which has been promoting a potential "unity ticket" as a third option in the 2024 presidential race.

"Joe [Manchin] is America's biggest political tease," Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., told The Hill. "And I trust that he'll make a judgment to run for reelection in West Virginia. I hope he will."

Democrats fear Manchin's running as a third-party candidate in 2024 could harm Biden's chances as well as hand a Senate seat to the GOP and jeopardize the party's Senate majority.

But according to Manchin, who will appear alongside former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman, a Republican, at St. Anselm College in the first of a series of "Common Sense" town halls hosted by No Labels, the move is much needed for America's "political discourse."

"Our political discourse is lacking engaged debates around commonsense solutions to solve the pressing issues facing our nation," Manchin said. "I am looking forward to modeling this type of conversation with my good friend, Gov. Huntsman, and the No Labels community."