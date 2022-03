Democrat U.S. Senator Joe Manchin in a statement on Monday said he could not back President Joe Biden's Fed nominee Sarah Bloom Raskin.

The West Virginia Senator first suggested last week that he was uncomfortable with Raskin, advising the Senate Banking Committee to move the rest of President Joe Biden's Federal Reserve nominees without Raskin.

On Monday, Manchin said Raskin has "failed to satisfactorily address my concerns about the critical importance of financing an all-of-the-above energy policy to meet our nation’s critical energy needs."