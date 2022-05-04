Sen. Manchin Says Inflation, Not Abortion, Will Fuel Midterm Elections

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., doesn't think abortion will become the defining issue in the November midterm elections.

Rather, the moderate senator says the midterm results will likely be shaped by two dominant topics from the last year: the American economy and 40-year highs with inflation.

"Inflation is the No. 1 driving factor," Manchin said Tuesday, while speaking inside the Capitol. "I believe in my state right now it's hurting everybody. Not just at the [gas] pumps. But at the grocery stores. At the pharmacy — everything people do."

Given the events of Monday night, when a Politico report suggested the Supreme Court was poised to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling of 1973, thus potentially making abortion a state-by-state decision, it's easy to see how that hot-button issue could stoke the passions of American voters — on both sides of the argument.

The leaked draft opinion from Associate Justice Samuel Alito even led to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's pledge of keeping abortion legal in America (unless Democrats don't have the votes to codify Roe v. Wade).

However, Manchin doesn't see how abortion can possibly usurp the importance of Americans dealing with rising consumer prices, including gas, groceries, medications, and utilities.

In other words, "kitchen-table issues" with American families.

"Follow the money," said Manchin.

At this moment, the Democrats currently control the House, Senate, and the White House. Come November, though, the Republicans merely need a net positive of five seats to claim the majority in the House chamber, and a net of one seat to control the Senate.

On Friday, the Census Bureau and the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the U.S. trade deficit went up a staggering 22 percent in March to $109.8 billion, as prices of oil and imported products soared due to inflation.

That's essentially $20 million more than the trade gap for February — $89.8 million — which was a previous high.

Also, citing the Bea.gov site, the goods and services deficit for 2022 increased $84.8 billion, or 41.5%, from the same period in 2021.

Exports increased $104.5 billion or 17.7%.

Imports increased $189.3 billion or 23.8%

And according to Statista.com, the national average for a single gallon of unleaded gas remains above $4.00.