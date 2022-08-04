×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mall of america | minneapolis | shooter | video

Mall of America Lockdown Lifted After 'Isolated Incident' With Gunshots

Mall of America Lockdown Lifted After 'Isolated Incident' With Gunshots
Shoppers are allowed to leave the Mall of America after a lockdown of several hours in Bloomington, Minn., on Thursday. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

By    |   Thursday, 04 August 2022 10:39 PM EDT

Police in the Minneapolis suburb of Bloomington are still searching for a suspect who allegedly fired shots inside the Mall of America Thursday, in what's being characterized as an "isolated incident."

The suspected shooter was able to flee the sprawling complex on foot shortly after the incident, and there were no victims, according to Bloomington police. 

A grainy video posted to social media showed an unidentified man shouting while walking near the mall's Nike store on Thursday.

The apparent sound of three gunshots occurred next.

Other online videos captured shoppers fleeing from the amusement park portion of the Mall of America, which launched in 1992 and became the country's largest indoor shopping center.

And another video chronicled a pair of police officers, including one with a rifle, moving quickly through the mall, while civilians hurriedly exited the mall's large atrium area, according to AP.

Fox News reports that NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and his family were at the Mall of America around the time of Thursday's incident.

On Instagram and Twitter, Busch's wife, Samantha, posted the following message:

"If you are seeing the news ... we got out and are safe," she wrote.

A video from a Fox TV affiliate in Fort Wayne, Indiana, briefly shows Kyle Busch and his son running from the "chaos and confusion" — per the tweet from @AndyParnas — shortly after word of a suspected gunman broke.

Also, around that time, Parnas tweeted: "Cops with rifles taking position. Mall PA system telling people to take shelter. Meanwhile several people are walking in unaware of what's happening. #mallofamerica"

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Police in the Minneapolis suburb of Bloomington are still searching for a suspect who allegedly fired shots inside the Mall of America Thursday, in what's being characterized as an "isolated incident." The suspected shooter was able to flee the sprawling complex on foot ...
mall of america, minneapolis, shooter, video
266
2022-39-04
Thursday, 04 August 2022 10:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved