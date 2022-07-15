Parent Banned From School Property Over Pornography Complaint Sues District

Shawn McBreairty, the Maine parent banned from the property of the Maine School Administrative District 51 for calling out books in the school libraries that he said contained pornographic passages, is suing the district for violating his First Amendment rights.

"This government entity believes that it can shut a citizen out of public life entirely if he challenges them, their decisions, or their authority," McBreairty's attorney Marc Randazza told the Washington Free Beacon Friday. "It shouldn't matter what he's advocating for. If you can't advocate your position before the government without being told you're now locked out of public life, because you challenged us, well, that's not what freedom is."

According to the report, the district issued McBreairty a criminal trespass notice after he attended an April Board of Education meeting where he complained about a number of books that he said contained "pornographic" passages inappropriate for school libraries.

"I'm not anti-LGBTQ," McBreairty told the Beacon. "I'm not anti-anything, but when somebody tries to use our tax dollars to indoctrinate kids with hypersexual materials, to me, that's nonsense."

Maine Public reported in May that McBreairty was being sued himself by the Hermon School Department District for making false statements about a school employee on one of his podcasts, social media, and in letters and emails, accusing her of "grooming children" and being a "sexual predator."

School district attorney Melissa Hewey said in the report that McBreairty was "bullying" the employee due to her work with LGBTQ students, making her feel unsafe at the school.

"This seemed, to the district, like the only option they had to provide this teacher with some relief from what's being said about her," Hewey told the news outlet. "Mr. McBreairty is entitled to his opinion about what should be taught, and all of those things. But he cannot say false and hurtful things about school employees."

The Portland Press Herald reported May 28 that the district did allow McBreairty to attend his daughter's June 6 graduation in the district despite the ban.

"Yes, I fully plan on attending my daughter's graduation and there's no reason any parent or student should be concerned about safety," McBreairty said in a phone interview with the Herald at the time. "I can assure all students and faculty there will not be a problem from my side."