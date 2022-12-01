×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: macron

Biden: We Can 'Tweak' Inflation Act to Include European Countries

Biden: We Can 'Tweak' Inflation Act to Include European Countries
President Joe Biden holds his hand over his heart while listening to the national anthem during the arrival ceremony for the state visit of Emmanuel Macron and Mrs. Brigitte Macron of France on Thursday. (NurPhoto via AP)

Thursday, 01 December 2022 03:28 PM EST

President Joe Biden said that new laws that give incentives for domestic production of computer chips and renewable energy parts were never intended to exclude European allies and could be tweaked.

Speaking with French President Emmanuel Macron at a joint press conference at the White House, Biden said "There are tweaks that we can make that can fundamentally make it easier for European countries to participate and/or be on their own."

Biden did not detail what tweaks could be made and legislative options may be slim. There is little appetite on Capitol Hill to reopen fiercely-debated bills, and since they passed this summer Republicans, who are unlikely to take steps to please the Democratic president, have gained control of the House.

However, France is pressing the White House to use executive powers to loosen some of the incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act, a French government source told Reuters on condition of anonymity. The climate bill that favors domestic production could possibly restrict trade, European countries say.

"Exactly what that mechanism could be, whether there is an executive path through regulation, whether the way the IRA is implemented or if it's going to require legislative action is not exactly clear to me," said Democratic U.S. Senator Chris Coons, speaking to Reuters outside the U.S. Senate chamber on Thursday.

"There are several options that I am discussing with colleagues but it's not something that we are going to do this week," Coons said.

The United States and France also announced on Thursday the formation of joint task force between the Unites States and the European Union to deal with trade disputes around clean energy issues emerging from the act.

Europe's industry fears that the bill, which gives tax credit for each eligible renewable energy component produced in a U.S. factory, would take away potential investment from the continent.

The IRA, which was signed into law in August, also provides a tax credit of 30% of the cost of new or upgraded factories that build renewable energy components.

Biden said he makes no apologies for promoting American manufacturing of essential goods, but said large legislation often requires tweaks to deal with unintended consequences.

"We're going to continue to create manufacturing jobs in America but not at the expense of Europe," Biden said.

Macron told reporters that he was encouraged by his talks with Biden and is hopeful of a fair resolution.

“We agreed to resynchronize our approaches, our agendas in order to invest in critical emerging industries. Semi-conductors, batteries, hydrogen," Macron said.

Biden in August signed the $52.7 billion semiconductor chips manufacturing subsidy and research law, which subsidizes U.S. chip manufacturing and expands research funding.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Joe Biden said that new laws that give incentives for domestic production of computer chips and renewable energy parts were never intended to exclude European allies and could be tweaked.Speaking with French President Emmanuel Macron at a joint press conference at...
macron
443
2022-28-01
Thursday, 01 December 2022 03:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved