Macron: Allies Will Make Commitments on Protecting Ukraine at Jan 6 Meeting

Wednesday, 31 December 2025 06:04 PM EST

European leaders meeting in Paris ⁠on January 6 will make firm commitments towards protecting Ukraine after any peace deal with Russia is brokered, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday during his New Year Eve's ‍speech.

Macron has convened a meeting of ‍the so-called 'Coalition of the Willing' next Tuesday. The Coalition grouping led by Britain and France includes ⁠more than 30 nations.

"On January 6 in Paris, many European states and allies will make concrete commitments ​to protect Ukraine and ensure a just and lasting peace on our European continent," Macron said.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff ‍earlier said that ways to strengthen security guarantees for Ukraine were ⁠discussed during Wednesday talks between U.S. officials, Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and national security advisers from the UK, France and Germany.

In mid-December, the leaders of several European countries including Germany, ⁠France and Britain, said ​there had been "strong ⁠convergence" with the U.S. after talks in Berlin and stated a list ‍of goals for both sides to work towards.

These included commitments to ‌support Ukraine's armed forces, a European-led peacekeeping force and guarantees to use force if Ukraine came under attack again.

Kyiv has ⁠come ​under intense pressure ‍from the Trump administration to make concessions to Russia to enable a deal. Ukraine's European allies say ‍any peace accord must ensure robust security guarantees backed by U.S. support.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
