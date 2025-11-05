Louvre's Surveillance System Password? Just 'Louvre'

The password for the Louvre Museum’s surveillance system was simply "Louvre" at the time of the $102 million jewel heist last month, ABC News reported Wednesday.

The news outlet cited an employee with knowledge of the system.

The museum’s security protocols face increased scrutiny following the high-profile theft.

Louvre Director Laurence des Cars told a French Senate panel last month that the museum had only one camera outside the Apollo Gallery — and it was pointed the wrong way, failing to record the window the thieves used to break in and get away.

Further, des Cars pointed out a "weakness" in the museum’s perimeter security "due to underinvestment."

On Oct. 19, 2025, a four-person gang struck the Louvre in Paris in broad daylight, targeting the historic Galerie d'Apollon where the French crown jewels are displayed.

Using a truck-mounted lift and power tools, they broke in, smashed two display cases, and stole eight priceless jewel pieces worth around $100 million — including tiaras, diadems, and necklaces tied to 19th-century royalty.

The heist lasted under seven minutes and ended with a motorbike escape.

Four suspects have been arrested but authorities have not recovered the missing jewels.

At least one person involved in the heist remains at large, Paris public prosecutor Laure Beccuau said.

Beccuau said the suspects in custody do not appear to be part of an organized crime network.

The first two men arrested were a 39-year-old taxi driver and a 34-year-old delivery worker and garbage collector, both from the northern suburbs of Paris.

Investigators recovered their DNA at the scene, and the pair have "partially admitted their involvement" in the heist, Beccuau said.

The unemployed garbage collector was taken into custody at Charles de Gaulle Airport as he prepared to board a one-way flight to Algeria.

Authorities said the two other suspects charged — a 37-year-old man and his 38-year-old domestic partner — are also from northern Paris.