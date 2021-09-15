LA County Issues Health Order Requiring Proof of COVID Vax in Bars

Los Angeles County has issued a new health order requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter indoor bars and wineries.

According to Barbara Ferrer, director of the county's Department of Public Health, patrons and employees of such establishments will be required to have had at least one dose of vaccine by Oct. 7 and their second dose by Nov. 4.

Ferrer holds a doctorate in social welfare from Brandeis University, according to Red State.

And patrons attending outdoor "mega events" that include 10,000 or more people will be required to show proof of vaccination or produce a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours.

According to ABC7, Ferrer told the county Board of Supervisors that "this modified health officer order aligns with the continued need to reduce risk of transmission and increase vaccination coverage. This is a reasonable path forward that will position us to be better able to break the cycle of surges.''

Ferrer adds that county health officials "believe that targeted vaccine mandates are now a very important strategy for quickly raising vaccination coverage across our county and ending the pandemic.''

Such mega events include Dodgers, Rams and Chargers games.