LA Mayor: DOJ Attempting to 'Overturn Will of City'

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass slammed the Trump administration for suing her city in an attempt to challenge its sanctuary city immigration policy, reports The Hill. Bass said Tuesday that the lawsuit is "an attempt to overturn the will of the city."

"We are a city of immigrants who have had policies in place for decades," Bass said during a news conference Tuesday.

Bass added that the law was originally written for public safety "so the newly arrived immigrant population that was being preyed on by criminals would feel safe in reporting crimes to law enforcement." She said the city remains committed to "standing up for our constitutional rights and the rights of our residents."

The lawsuit, brought forth by the Justice Department, is the fourth from the Trump administration challenging sanctuary city policies across the country. The DOJ said in the suit that L.A.'s immigration laws are illegal.

"Those laws and policies are designed to, and in fact do, interfere with and discriminate against the Federal Government's enforcement of federal immigration law in violation of the Supremacy Clause of the United States Constitution," the lawsuit states.