WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: los angeles | mayor | karen bass | doj | lawsuit | immigration | trump administration

LA Mayor: DOJ Attempting to 'Overturn Will of City'

By    |   Tuesday, 01 July 2025 07:00 PM EDT

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass slammed the Trump administration for suing her city in an attempt to challenge its sanctuary city immigration policy, reports The Hill. Bass said Tuesday that the lawsuit is "an attempt to overturn the will of the city."

"We are a city of immigrants who have had policies in place for decades," Bass said during a news conference Tuesday.

Bass added that the law was originally written for public safety "so the newly arrived immigrant population that was being preyed on by criminals would feel safe in reporting crimes to law enforcement." She said the city remains committed to "standing up for our constitutional rights and the rights of our residents."

The lawsuit, brought forth by the Justice Department, is the fourth from the Trump administration challenging sanctuary city policies across the country. The DOJ said in the suit that L.A.'s immigration laws are illegal.

"Those laws and policies are designed to, and in fact do, interfere with and discriminate against the Federal Government's enforcement of federal immigration law in violation of the Supremacy Clause of the United States Constitution," the lawsuit states.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass slammed the Trump administration for suing her city in an attempt to challenge its sanctuary city immigration policy, reports The Hill.
los angeles, mayor, karen bass, doj, lawsuit, immigration, trump administration, sanctuary city
187
2025-00-01
Tuesday, 01 July 2025 07:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved