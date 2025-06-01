WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: los angeles baldwin park shooting officer killed

1 Officer Killed, 1 Wounded and Another Person Dead in Los Angeles County Shooting

1 Officer Killed, 1 Wounded and Another Person Dead in Los Angeles County Shooting

Sunday, 01 June 2025 01:46 PM EDT

One police officer was killed and another was injured after a shooting Saturday evening in a city east of Los Angeles, authorities said. Another person was found dead.

An adult male suspect was wounded but has been taken into custody, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna. He said the department is leading an investigation into a double homicide in Baldwin Park.

Luna and Baldwin Park Police Chief Robert López held a news conference shortly after the shooting.

“It's extremely tragic to have to deal with this,” López said.

The injured officer is in good condition and with his family, he added.

Police in Baldwin Park responded to a call at around 7 p.m. of someone shooting rounds with a rifle.

When the officers arrived, they were “met by gunfire,” Luna said. At least one officer fired shots after police came under fire.

It is unclear how many shots were fired, but the sheriff said that he believed the weapon used in the shooting has been recovered.

The names of the victims have not been released as of Sunday morning. López said the officer who was killed was an “amazing man” who liked snowboarding and traveled to see Dodger games across the United States.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
One police officer was killed and another was injured after a shooting Saturday evening in a city east of Los Angeles, authorities said. Another person was found dead.An adult male suspect was wounded but has been taken into custody, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff...
los angeles baldwin park shooting officer killed
205
2025-46-01
Sunday, 01 June 2025 01:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved