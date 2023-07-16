×
Tags: lionel messi | argentina | soccer | inter miami

Soccer's Messi Completes Transfer to Inter Miami

Sunday, 16 July 2023 06:59 PM EDT

International superstar Lionel Messi officially completed his transfer to MLS club Inter Miami CF on Saturday.

The 36-year-old forward from Argentina has a contract for two-and-a-half seasons with an option for 2026.

"I'm very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States," Messi said. "This is a fantastic opportunity, and together we will continue to build this beautiful project. The idea is to work together to achieve the objectives we set, and I'm very eager to start helping here in my new home."

Inter Miami tweeted "Bienvenido" (welcome) with a photo of Messi wearing a pink No. 10 jersey on Saturday.

Messi will be introduced to the fans at an event at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT.

"We are overjoyed that the greatest player in the world chose Inter Miami CF and Major League Soccer, and his decision is a testament to the momentum and energy behind our League and our sport in North America," MLS commissioner Don Garber said. "We have no doubt that Lionel will show the world that MLS can be a League of Choice for the best players in the game. We look forward to seeing his debut for Inter Miami in our Leagues Cup tournament later this month."

Previous reports said Messi could make his Inter Miami debut in the Leagues Cup against Liga MX side Cruz Azul on July 21.

Messi joins Inter Miami following the expiration of his two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup champion and seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is the highest-profile signing in MLS history.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
