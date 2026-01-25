Emmer, Graham Defend Agents After Pretti Shooting

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and House Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., blamed what they called heated rhetoric from Minnesota Democrats while urging investigators to sort out disputed facts after a Border Patrol agent fatally shot Alex Pretti, 37, during a federal operation in Minneapolis on Saturday.

The killing, captured in multiple bystander videos, has intensified a political and legal fight over the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in Minneapolis.

The tragedy raised sharp questions about the federal government’s account of what happened in the seconds before the shots were fired.

In a statement posted on X, Emmer said local and state leaders had “empowered criminals” and argued it was “dangerous” to draw conclusions before investigators finish their work. “Unlike my Democrat colleagues, I’m going to let law enforcement conduct their investigation and not jump to asinine conclusions,” he said, adding that he was "grateful no Border Patrol officers were harmed."

Graham wrote on X that an “armed” man trying to impede a lawful arrest was “a recipe for disaster” and tied the shooting to backlash against Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"As to the recent tragic shooting in Minnesota where Border Patrol agents used deadly force against an armed protestor trying to impede a lawful arrest, it is a direct result of the heated rhetoric and over-the-top reaction toward ICE — who are simply trying to enforce the law in sanctuary cities," he said.

"No one has the right to impede law enforcement officers carrying out their duties. If you go to such events with a loaded gun, bad things can happen."

Federal officials said agents fired in self-defense after Pretti approached officers during an operation and resisted efforts to disarm him.

Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, after viewing the video, called the federal description “nonsense,” and CBS News said video from the scene shows Pretti holding a cellphone, not a gun, when he was shot.

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., called the episode “incredibly disturbing,” saying on X that “the credibility of ICE and DHS are at stake” and demanding a “full joint federal and state investigation.”

On Capitol Hill, House Committee on Homeland Security Chair Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y, requested testimony from Todd Lyons of ICE, Rodney Scott of Customs and Border Protection, and Joseph Edlow of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for an oversight hearing, according to the committee.

Rep. Michael Baumgartner, R-Wash., praised Garbarino’s move on X and urged officials to avoid statements that “inflame things,” while Rep. Brad Finstad, R-Minn., called Pretti’s death a “tragedy” and urged leaders to “start listening to each other.”