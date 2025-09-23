GOP Hawks Rejoice as Trump Backs Ukraine Win

President Donald Trump's declaration that Ukraine can "win" its war against Russia drew swift praise Tuesday from Senate Republican foreign policy hawks, marking a sharp turn in his stance on the conflict and energizing lawmakers long pushing for a tougher line, Axios reported.

Trump's public assertion that Kyiv can reclaim all its lost territory was hailed by Republican leaders on Capitol Hill who have pressed for stronger U.S. backing of Ukraine even as isolationist voices have gained traction within the party.

"President Trump's strong speech and post today show why he's the peace-through-strength president," Senate Intelligence Chair Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told Axios.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., wrote on X that "Trump is correct in assessing that the Russian economy is under stress and this will only get worse if we make buying cheap Russian oil and gas toxic for those who choose that path." Graham has spearheaded a bipartisan sanctions effort targeting Moscow.

Senate Armed Services Chair Roger Wicker, R-Miss., also welcomed the president's remarks. "President Trump and I believe Ukraine can win – a fact [former] President [Joe] Biden avoided saying for years. It is time to ramp up pressure on [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to end this senseless bloodshed," Wicker posted.

Lawmakers said the president's new position gives momentum to a bipartisan sanctions package that has been stalled as members awaited a clear signal from the White House. The bill would levy heavy economic penalties if Putin refuses to negotiate with Ukraine, including a 500% tariff on imports from countries that continue to buy Russian oil.

Trump has indicated he would move forward on sanctions only if NATO allies take the lead, halting their purchases of Russian energy. He also called on European nations to impose tariffs on China, underscoring his broader strategy of linking economic pressure to geopolitical leverage.

In addition, a bipartisan group of senators has advanced legislation designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, citing the Kremlin's forced deportations of Ukrainian children. The proposal would add another layer of diplomatic and financial isolation for Moscow.

The president's shift places him closer to traditional Republican hawks who have long argued that American strength abroad deters aggression. For many of them, Trump's words reinforced their belief that the path to ending the conflict runs through greater pressure on Russia.