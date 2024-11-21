Sen. Graham Lauds Gaetz for Ending AG Candidacy

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Thursday praised former Rep. Matt Gaetz's decision to withdraw from consideration for attorney general in President-elect Donald Trump's second term.

"I respect former Representative Matt Gaetz's decision to withdraw his name from consideration and appreciate his willingness to serve at the highest level of our government," Graham said in a post on X. "He is very smart and talented and will continue to contribute to our nation's wellbeing for years to come.

"I look forward to working with President Trump regarding future nominees to get this important job up and running."

Gaetz, in a Thursday post on X, wrote: "While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition. There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General."