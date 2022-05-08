Lindsey Graham Says Abortion Isn't Constitutional Right

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Sunday said abortion should be a decision for the states, and that the landmark ruling that legalized abortion across the nation created a constitutional right that "doesn't exist" in the Constitution.

In an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” Graham lamented “the public has been divided since 1973.”

“Roe v. Wade created a constitutional right that doesn't exist in the written constitution,” he said. “It's created division from the first day it was decided until now.”

Graham vowed “Congress will still stay involved.”

“Different states will take different approaches, so the abortion debate will not go away in the country, it will be decided by the people, not a handful of judges,” he asserted.”

According to Graham, the United States is “one of seven nations in the world that allow abortion on demand at 20 weeks, the fifth month in pregnancy.”

“Congress will continue to debate this issue, they will finally have control over this,” he said of a bombshell draft majority opinion leak that suggests SCOTUS would overturn Roe v. Wade.

“If you don't like the outcome of the abortion debate, now you can kick people out of office who actually vote,” Graham said if the high court does overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Before you were shut out. You had no avenue. Five judges, six judges, seven judges determined when life begins and how it ends, and think that was wrong from the start. Now finally elected officials have a say about life and the conditions of abortion. I think that's the way it should be.”

He also said the controversial decision won’t affect this year’s elections since the more compelling issues for Americans are economic.

“When you go to the grocery store and when you go to a gas action, that's going to remind you the incompetence of the Biden administration,” he predict4ed. “You look at the southern border, this is not going to take people's eye off of rocket inflation, broken border, in America.”

Graham also weighed in on Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“We are in a fight for the future of Europe,” he said.

“If Finland and Sweden join NATO… Europe breaks away from dependence on Russian oil and gas and Putin is declared a war criminal, it would be the best outcome for the world,” he said.

“There is no off-ramp in this war. Somebody is going to win and somebody is going to lose and I hope and pray and do everything in my power to make sure Ukraine wins,” he declared.

