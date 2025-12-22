Mistrial Declared in Alleged Chinese Agent Case in N.Y.

A federal judge has declared a mistrial after a jury said it could not reach a verdict in the trial of Linda Sun, accused of working as a Chinese agent while serving two New York governors and her husband, Chris Hu.

Federal prosecutors claimed Sun, at the request of Chinese officials, blocked representatives of the Taiwanese government from having access to the governor's office and shaped New York governmental messaging to align with the priorities of the Chinese government.

In exchange, the couple received orchestra tickets, travel benefits, and Nanjing-style ducks prepared by the personal chef of a Chinese government official and delivered to the New York home of Sun's parents.

Sun began working for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2012, having previously worked for a state assemblywoman, eventually becoming co-director of the Asian American Advisory Council (AAAC).

Gov. Kathy Hochul promoted Sun to deputy chief of staff in 2021.

Sun maintained her innocence, with her defense arguing she was just doing her job.

Serving on the AAAC meant she was required to travel to China and meet with officials, her lawyer Kenneth Abell argued.

"To say that Linda did what the government said she did for salted ducks is as absurd as it sounds," Mr. Abell said during his closing arguments.

A raid of Sun and Hu's Long Island home led to the seizure of a Rolex and a Ferrari that prosecutors allege were purchased with money from China.

Evidence presented by prosecutors included photos of Sun socializing with officials at the Chinese Consulate in New York and claims she forged signatures from the governor in letters inviting Chinese delegations to New York.

"I'm furious, and I'm outraged and absolutely shocked at how brazen her behavior was," Hochul told WNYC radio when the indictments were first announced. "It was a betrayal of trust — the trust of government, the trust of the people.

"And I'll tell you this, the second we discovered some levels of misconduct, we fired her, we alerted the authorities, and hence we ended up with what happened here today," Hochul added.

Prosecutors said they hope to retry the case as soon as possible.