×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lgbtq | nightclub | colorado | shooting | gun | law

Sen. Murphy: Defund Police Who Refuse to Enforce Gun Laws

(Newsmax/"The Chris Salcedo Show")

By    |   Sunday, 27 November 2022 08:53 PM EST

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., suggested to CNN's Dana Bash on Sunday that the federal government should pull its funds from law enforcement agencies that refuse to enforce state and national gun laws.

Speaking in light of the recent shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub, Murphy said in his appearance on "State of the Union," "They've decided that they're going to essentially refuse to implement laws that are on the books. That is a growing problem in this country.

"And I think we're ​going to have to have a conversation about that in the United States Senate. Do we want to continue to supply funding to law enforcement in counties that refuse to implement state and federal gun laws?"​

In Colorado Springs, Colorado, a man armed with an assault-style weapon killed five people at an LGBTQ nightclub on Nov. 19.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., suggested to CNN's Dana Bash on Sunday that the federal government should pull its funds from law enforcement agencies that refuse to enforce state and national gun laws.
lgbtq, nightclub, colorado, shooting, gun, law
142
2022-53-27
Sunday, 27 November 2022 08:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved