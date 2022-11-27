Sen. Murphy: Defund Police Who Refuse to Enforce Gun Laws

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., suggested to CNN's Dana Bash on Sunday that the federal government should pull its funds from law enforcement agencies that refuse to enforce state and national gun laws.

Speaking in light of the recent shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub, Murphy said in his appearance on "State of the Union," "They've decided that they're going to essentially refuse to implement laws that are on the books. That is a growing problem in this country.

"And I think we're ​going to have to have a conversation about that in the United States Senate. Do we want to continue to supply funding to law enforcement in counties that refuse to implement state and federal gun laws?"​

In Colorado Springs, Colorado, a man armed with an assault-style weapon killed five people at an LGBTQ nightclub on Nov. 19.