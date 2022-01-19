×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: 2022 Elections | LeeZeldin | NewYork | Governor | Fundraising

GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin Raises $8.4 Million in NY Governor's Race

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y
Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., said his campaign has raised $8.4 million so far in his run for New York governor. (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 19 January 2022 11:01 AM

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., announced Wednesday on Twitter, his campaign for governor of New York has raised $8.4 million from more than 30,000 donations since he launched his bid last April.

Zeldin reported more than $4.3 million in his latest filing from about 21,000 donations, most of which were $100 or less, for a total of about $5.6 million in cash on hand. According to his campaign, the $8.4 million in receipts is the most raised by a GOP candidate for statewide office in New York during a nonelection year in the last two decades.

“Since announcing our campaign for Governor, the massive outpouring of grassroots support from every corner of our state has only grown stronger. New Yorkers from every walk of life are fed up with one-party rule, with the attacks on their freedoms, their wallets, their safety, and their kids’ education, and they’re taking action.

“This is last-stand time. In 2022, we must save our state, and it’s clear New Yorkers know it’s going to take a new generation of leadership to get the job done.

"I’m all in, and as seen once again in our latest fundraising report, tens of thousands of donors, volunteers, and other passionate, dedicated supporters from across New York are all in, too.”

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., announced Wednesday his campaign for governor of New York has raised $8.4 million from more than 30,000 donations since he launched his bid last April.
LeeZeldin, NewYork, Governor, Fundraising
211
2022-01-19
Wednesday, 19 January 2022 11:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved