GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin Raises $8.4 Million in NY Governor's Race

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., announced Wednesday on Twitter, his campaign for governor of New York has raised $8.4 million from more than 30,000 donations since he launched his bid last April.

Zeldin reported more than $4.3 million in his latest filing from about 21,000 donations, most of which were $100 or less, for a total of about $5.6 million in cash on hand. According to his campaign, the $8.4 million in receipts is the most raised by a GOP candidate for statewide office in New York during a nonelection year in the last two decades.

“Since announcing our campaign for Governor, the massive outpouring of grassroots support from every corner of our state has only grown stronger. New Yorkers from every walk of life are fed up with one-party rule, with the attacks on their freedoms, their wallets, their safety, and their kids’ education, and they’re taking action.

“This is last-stand time. In 2022, we must save our state, and it’s clear New Yorkers know it’s going to take a new generation of leadership to get the job done.

"I’m all in, and as seen once again in our latest fundraising report, tens of thousands of donors, volunteers, and other passionate, dedicated supporters from across New York are all in, too.”