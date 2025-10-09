WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Taps Businessman, Friend Lipton as US Ambassador to Philippines

lee lipton facing forward
Lee Lipton

By    |   Thursday, 09 October 2025 10:56 AM EDT

President Donald Trump has nominated Florida businessman Lee Lipton to serve as the next United States Ambassador to the Republic of the Philippines, a key post at a time of intensifying strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific.

His nomination, formally submitted to the Senate on Wednesday, must still be confirmed by the upper chamber.

Lipton currently holds the post of interim permanent representative to the U.S. mission at the Organization of American States where he is responsible for managing staff operations, overseeing financial resources, and coordinating across U.S. government agencies to promote American foreign policy goals throughout the Western Hemisphere.

In this capacity, he has been involved in efforts to address regional instability, including challenges in Haiti, and in countering what the U.S. describes as malign influence from the Chinese Communist Party within the OAS system.

Lipton is a political outsider with more than 30 years of private-sector experience.

A Mar-a-Lago member, Lipton has known Trump for several decades, is a close friend, and has served as an informal political adviser to the president.

Before joining the OAS mission, he founded and led an apparel business based in New York City, overseeing the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of licensed collections for major global brands such as Calvin Klein, St. John Knits, and Guess.

After selling that company to a publicly traded firm, he shifted into hospitality.

In Florida, he owns oceanfront restaurants including Benny's, which ranks among the highest-volume dining establishments in Palm Beach County.

Lipton holds a bachelor's degree from Bryant University. He has been married to Erika Lipton for about 45 years and has two sons.

The Philippines occupies a critical place in U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy. As a longtime treaty ally, Manila has increasing importance in Washington's efforts to counter Chinese territorial assertiveness in the South China Sea and to maintain freedom of navigation, regional security, and balance of power in Southeast Asia.

Lipton's appointment comes amid mounting tensions: frequent diplomatic and military friction over disputed maritime claims, rising Chinese activity around Philippine waters, and ongoing concern about influence operations by Beijing in the region.

In recent months, the U.S. has reaffirmed its defense commitments to the Philippines, expanded access to military bases, and emphasized the need for stronger bilateral coordination in security, intelligence, and deterrence.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 09 October 2025 10:56 AM
