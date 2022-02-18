×
Tags: Biden Administration | Health Topics | Supreme Court | lawsuits | vaccinations | mandate | dismissed

Lawsuits Against Biden Vaccine Mandate for Businesses Dismissed

Ajob fair for employment at SoFi Stadium and Los Angeles International Airport, at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 9, 2021, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 18 February 2022 02:17 PM

A federal appeals court threw out lawsuits aimed at stopping the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccination-or-test rules for large businesses, Bloomberg Law reported.

The suits were dismissed after the Supreme Court blocked the Occupational Safety and Health administration mandate from taking effect.

AFP noted that after months of public appeals to Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, President Joe Biden had announced in September that he was making vaccinations mandatory at companies that have 100 workers or more.

But the high court's six conservative justices ruled the mandate would represent a "significant encroachment into the lives — and health — of a vast number of employees."

"Although Congress has indisputably given OSHA the power to regulate occupational dangers, it has not given that agency the power to regulate public health more broadly," they said.

"Requiring the vaccination of 84 million Americans, selected simply because they work for employers with more than 100 employees, certainly falls in the latter category," they added.

Bloomberg Law noted the measure would have required shots or weekly testing for those working at large companies. OSHA had withdrawn the measure in January after the Supreme Court decision.

The litigation before the appeals court was filed by a coalition of Republican attorneys general, along with businesses and religious organizations.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
